Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme 'not A New Project': YS Jagmohan Reddy

YS Jagmohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has written a letter to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister stating that Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme in the state is "not a new project" and it will not affect the water needs of Telangana.

The CM, Jagmohan Reddy in response to the letter by Union Minister, Shekhawat regarding the new projects taken in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister informed that "no" new project is taken up by the state government, Andhra Pradesh is drawing only the share allocated to the state in Krishna Water Disputes 1 (KWDT). Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is implementing the same, he reminded.

The Chief Minister asserted that Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme is not a new project and if it is not completed by the state it will have an adverse impact on the six districts. He also emphasized, "it will not impact the water needs of Telangana".

Reddy assured the Union Jal Shakti Minister through his letter that the Scheme taken up by Andhra Pradesh will not have any adverse impacts on the Telangana's share in the Krishna River waters. He said, "Because of that, Andhra Pradesh is left with no option other than take up Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme. Moreover, restraining Andhra from undertaking Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme with no similar direction to Telangana in past would result in irreparable damage to AP's interests."

Restraining AP from Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme will impact 6 districts

YS Jagan Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh government did not take up any new projects, he also added that Andhra Pradesh is not drawing even its legitimate share of water from Krishna river and the projects taken up by Telangana will adversely cut into Andhra's share of water. "Because of that, Andhra Pradesh is left with no option other than take up a Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. Moreover, restraining Andhra from undertaking Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme with no similar direction to Telangana in past would result in irreparable damage to AP's interests."

The Chief Minister of AP further mentioned that Telangana has taken up two lift irrigation schemes on Krishna River, which is a violation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. So, a writ petition is filed in the Supreme Court. "The apex court directed MoWR, GoI to convene apex council meeting. The apex council held in 2016, but the meeting did not give any directions to Telangana government. Subsequently, Andhra Pradesh demanded 2nd meeting of Apex Council, which is not convened till date," he said.

Jagan Reddy also added that until now Telangana government has been construction four completely new irrigation schemes on the Krishna river, neglecting the directions of Krishna River Management Board. The decision of Telangana to construct four new irrigation schemes have affected the drinking and irrigation needs of Prakasam, Nellore and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh.

(with inputs from ANI, image credits PTI)