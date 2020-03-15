Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs Seek Deployment Of Central Forces For Their Protection

The rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs released videos seeking deployment of central security forces for their protection when they return to Bhopal. They are currently holed up in Bengaluru. In the video message, the legislators noted that Speaker NP Prajapati had asked them to attend the Assembly. However, they expressed apprehension about their security in Madhya Pradesh. As per sources, the dissident MLAs have sent a letter to MP Governor Lalji Tandon saying that they would not be able to return to Bhopal until their security concerns were addressed.

Political crisis in Madhya Pradesh

Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. While their resignation letters are yet to be accepted by the MP Assembly speaker, Congress is making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs as the stability of its government is in serious threat. On Wednesday, Scindia officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate.

Thereafter, MP CM Kamal Nath wrote to the Governor expressing his willingness to have a floor test in the upcoming Assembly session. On Saturday, a BJP delegation met Lalji Tandon and sought the Assembly session to be convened before March 16 so that a floor test could be held. Subsequently, the Governor asked the Speaker to conduct a floor test on March 16, the first day of the Assembly session.

Kamal Nath guarantees security to rebel MLAs

Interestingly, Kamal Nath wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday seeking his intervention in the safe return of 22 Congress MLAs allegedly held captive in Bengaluru. He contended that this would ensure that the MLAs will be able to discharge their duties and responsibilities in the upcoming Assembly session without fear and enticement. Furthermore, he gave an assurance that the rebel MLAs will be granted full security in MP. Meanwhile, a whip has been issued to all BJP MLAs to remain present in the Assembly on March 16 and vote in favour of the party during the floor test.

