Digvijaya Takes A Dig At Scindia, Says 'hunger Of Power Is More Important Than Ideology'

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday took a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia over quitting the Congress party and joining BJP. Taking to Twitter, Singh stated that he never expected this from Scindia. He further added that "hunger of power" is important to some people than "credibility and ideology".

The Congress leader further added that he does not agree with the BJP but "admire" their commitment to the ideology.

I never expected Maharaj (Sorry as I myself come from a feudal background I don't address him as Jyotiraditya) to cross over and ditch Congress and Gandhi Family and for what? Rajya Sabha and Cabinet berth under ModiShah? Sad never expected this from him. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 14, 2020

But then Hunger of Power is more important to some than Credibility and Ideology the very essence of a Healthy Democracy. I don't agree to Sangh/BJP at all but admire their commitment to their Ideology. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 14, 2020

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh. He filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13.

Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya Scindia's cavalcade on Friday were shown black flags allegedly by Congress supporters. As he was on his way to the airport on Friday to travel to Delhi, he was shown black flags.

BJP seeks floor test in MP assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday. "Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly Speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's Narottam Mishra said.

