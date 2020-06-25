'Relief Work Has Begun': PM Modi Responds To Deaths In Bihar, UP Due To Lightning Strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kin of 50 people who lost their lives in lightning strikes across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister on Thursday informed that state departments have begun with relief work. Out of the 50 killed, 26 belonged to Bihar while 24 cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh.

बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में भारी बारिश और आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से कई लोगों के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। राज्य सरकारें तत्परता के साथ राहत कार्यों में जुटी हैं। इस आपदा में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2020

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siwan and two each in Madhubani and West Champaran districts, they said.

"Thirteen people were struck by lightning while working in their fields, in different blocks of Gopalganj district," Gopalganj Sub-Divisional Officer Upendra Pal said. Barauli and Uchkagaon blocks reported four deaths each followed by two in Gopalganj and one each in Majha, Kateya and Vijay blocks, he said.

In Siwan, two persons died in Hussainganj and one each in Siwan and Barhariya blocks, district officials said. Five persons, including three children, were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Darbhanga, District Disaster Management Officer Pushpesh Kumar said.

The deceased include two boys in Hanuman Nagar block, a girl in Bahadur block, a woman in a village in Biraul police station area and a man in another settlement under the jurisdiction of Baheri police station, he said.

24 killed in UP

Meanwhile, 24 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh due to the lightning strikes. These include 9 from Devariya, one each from Kushinagar, Fatehpur, Balampur and Unnao, 2 from Barambaki, 3 from Ambekarnagar and 6 from Pragyaraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences and has directed officials to begin relief work with immediate effect. He has also ordered quick treatment of those who have been injured due to the strikes.

