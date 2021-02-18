RJD Outraged As Giriraj Singh Trolls Rahul Gandhi In Italian; Wants Him Made India's Envoy

BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of "lies".

During an interaction with fishermen in Puducherry, Rahul Gandhi described them as the "farmers of the sea" and asked if the farmers of the land can have a ministry, why can't they?

'Appoint Giriraj as ambassador to Italy': Manoj Jha to PM Modi

Now, RJD has come out in support of the Congress leader and slammed Union Minister Giriraj Singh for tweeting in Italian mocking Rahul Gandhi. RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Singh the Ambassador to Italy.

"We know the reality of his (Giriraj Singh's) ministry. Today I saw his tweet in Italian and I would urge the Prime Minister that since he is not interested to work for his ministry, and has such immense knowledge about Italy, he should be appointed as the ambassador to the country. His knowledge about the country will help in bettering the relationship between the two countries," ANI quoted Jha as saying.

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, addressing the Congress leader in his tweets, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh said he should know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created the new ministry on May 31, 2019. Singh added that he was willing to inform Gandhi of the fisheries ministry's work across the country, including in Puducherry.

The BJP leader also posted a tweet in Italian that said there is no separate ministry of fisheries in Italy and that it comes under agriculture and forestry ministry, an apparent reference to the Italian origin of Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Caro Raul (@RahulGandhi),



Non esiste un Ministero della pesca separato in Italia. Viene sotto Ministero delle Politiche Agricole e Forestali. https://t.co/Lv9x3r8ozK — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 17, 2021

In a jibe, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Hum Do (the duo) of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi: "Why there is no Ministry of Fisheries". We have a ministry of fisheries but Rahul Gandhi doesn't know what is in India. Priyanka Gandhi: Govt. didn't repay the UP sugarcane farmer. Brother and Sister don't know the facts."

READ | Petroleum minister seeks 'responsible pricing' from Oil countries amid soaring fuel prices

READ | Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan's speech to its Parliament; visiting Pakistan PM embarrassed

#HumDo of @INCIndia @RahulGandhi : "Why there is no Ministry of Fisheries".

We have a ministry of fisheries (@FisheriesGoI ) but Rahul Gandhi doesn't know what is in India.@priyankagandhi :Govt. didn't repay the UP sugarcane farmer.



Brother and Sister don't know the facts. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 17, 2021

Mocking Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Congress is again left red-faced due to its "politics of lies". Union minister Smriti Irani also joined her colleagues in targeting the Congress leader and posted a tweet in Italian.

Caro @girirajsinghbjp



Sanno solo una cosa. Diffondere bugie, paura e disinformazione. https://t.co/mBY7amqcqX — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 17, 2021

READ | UP's Unnao: 2 minor girls found dead in field, third battling for life; Probe launched

READ | Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi posts message on his wedding with Dia Mirza

(With PTI inputs)