Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi posts message on his wedding with Dia Mirza

Congratulations and good wishes are pouring in for actor Dia Mirza and finance-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi, who tied the knot in Mumbai on Monday. Among the notable ones who were happy for couple included the latter’s ex-wife, Sunaina Rekhi. The fitness entrepreneur clarified that she and their daughter Samaira were fine about the wedding, and she was happy to be see the child excited and see love.

Vaibhav Rekhi’s ex-wife Sunaina reacts to his wedding with Dia

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sunaina Rekhi posted a video in which she was heard saying, “I am Sunaina Rekhi, you may have heard the name; definitely now because it is all over the news."

She started, "Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza). I have been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApps to ask if I am okay if everything is okay, if I and Samaira are fine. First, I want to say thank you for feeling like I am your own, and for your concerns."

"We are perfectly fine. Not just fine, my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where I saw she was throwing flowers," Sunaina stated.

She added, And it's a really nice extension for her. We don't have any family in Bombay and it's nice she has more family. It is always nice to create more extension in your lives "

She also said, "It is so important for a child to see love in their lives, and if Samaira couldn't see that kind of love between her father and her mother when she was a young girl, at least she sees love now and she carries that beauty and energy in her future which is so lovely. To be able to see the love in a marriage. I think that's very special and I’m very happy for Samaira, her dad and Dia."

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi got married at her Bandra residence on Monday. Like Vaibhav Rekhi, it was the second marriage for Dia as well, after parting ways with producer Sahil Sangha in 2019. Numerous moments from the wedding, like the latter’s daughter walking the couple to the aisle, their grand traditional outfits, and the presence of a female priest went viral.

