UP's Unnao: 2 Minor Girls Found Dead In Field, Third Battling For Life; Probe Launched

The bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Wednesday. According to police officials, three minor girls were found in the field in the evening by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to bring fodder for cattle.

'6 teams formed for probe': SP Unnao

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment. Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, who reached the spot, said that the two girls have died while the other one has been admitted to a hospital. The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said.

A family member of the girls claimed they had been found with their hands and feet tied up. Speaking to reporters, he said, "They had gone to the farm to collect grass around 3 pm but they did not return so we started searching for them. People were saying that they found them tied up. That is the only thing I know."

READ | 'Donation voluntary': Yediyurappa slams leaders casting aspersions on Ram Mandir donation

READ | Harish Salve attacks lobby for pre-judging judiciary's stance, calls for end to binaryism

According to police officials, initial investigations suggest the girls died due to consumption of a poisonous substance. Six teams have been formed to probe the incident.

As per investigation so far, statements of eye witnesses & opinion of doctor, a lot of froth was found at the spot. So, prima facie there are symptoms of poisoning. We're investigating the matter. Prima facie no injury marks found on bodies. 6 teams formed for probe: SP Unnao pic.twitter.com/glVwBBsIsF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2021

READ | Republic Day violence: Delhi Police seek details on 'toolkit' from Google, Twitter & Zoom

READ | Harish Salve bats for international tribunal to regulate social media; urges India to lead