RJD Reminds Bihar CM Nitish Of Muzaffarpur Home Case As He Taunts Tejashwi's Jobs Promise

Responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's jibe on Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of 10 lakh jobs, RJD has asked if the CM pays Muzaffarpur shelter home case convict Brajesh Thakur. Nitish Kumar has taunted Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs and had asked about the money which will be needed to generate the jobs. He had hinted at the scams under the Lalu Yadav regime and said that the party will start their own "kaam dhanda."

In a sharp response, RJD has asked if Muzaffarpur shelter home case accused Brajesh Thakur has been paid to keep his "mouth shut." Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter and said that there have been 60 scams worth Rs 30,000 crore during Nitish's reign. He also targeted Nitish's liquor ban and Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission.

RJD was referring to the case of Muzaffarpur shelter home in which Brajesh Thakur, owner of a newspaper who ran the shelter home, was convicted this year in February and was awarded life imprisonment. However, Nitish Kumar's JDU has given a ticket to former minister Manju Verma from Cheria Bariarpur constituency in Begusarai; she had resigned as minister for social welfare in August 2018 and spent six months in jail after her name cropped up in the case. The shelter home was funded by Verma's department and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had close ties with Brajesh Thakur, however, none of them was named in the CBI's chargesheet.

Nitish's jibe at Tejashwi's poll promise

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing poll rallies at Gaya's Sherghati and Aurangabad's Rafiganj, Kumar said, "There are some people who know nothing but are promising these many jobs. Where will the money come from? Don't be surprised they start their own 'kaam-dhandha' (business) in the name of providing jobs. Just speaking has no meaning if you have no experience and understanding of doing it." Nitish Kumar also asked as to how many jobs did the RJD provide during its 15 years of rule? "We gave over six lakh jobs and presented work opportunities to several people," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh government jobs and said that Lalu's son will buy 10 lakh country-made firearms and distribute them among his supporters and promote abductions, looting and robberies in the state.

