Tejashwi Addresses A Packed Rally In Gaya Amid COVID; Touts 'Not Crowds, Biharis' Dreams'

In a shocking sight amid the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mahagathbandhan's CM face - Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday, shared pictures of crowds of thousands attending his rally in Bodh Gaya. Touting the massive crowds assembled in his rallies, breaking social distancing guidelines, Tejashwi said , 'it is not the crowds, but the aspirations of crores of Biharis which must be fulfilled'. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Fadnavis compares 'Engineer CM Nitish' to RJD's '9th fail Tejashwi' at 1st Bihar rally

Tejashwi's crowded Bihar rally

Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav releases Mahagathbandhan manifesto 'resolution for change'

Tejashwi backs Paswan

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi backed LJP national president Chirag Paswan's accusations against Nitish Kumar. On October 15, Paswan alleged that JD(U) had worked against LJP candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in violation of the "coalition dharma". Extending support to Paswan, Yadav drew attention to the void caused by LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely demise. LJP has decided to contest alone, but is open to a post-poll coalition with BJP.

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav remarked, "What Nitish Kumar did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father at this juncture more than ever before. Today, we feel sad that Ram Vilas Paswan is not among us. Looking at Nitish Kumar's behaviour vis-a-vis Chirag Paswan, it is clear that injustice was done to him."

Amid LJP's pro-BJP stance, Tejashwi backs Chirag Paswan's accusations against Bihar CM

RJD's manifesto

On Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders of the State. Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand, claiming that it has now vanished in thin air.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 75-lakh mark; active cases below 8 lakhs

The NDA- led by BJP poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Similarly, Mahagathbandhan which saw initial revolt from Congress finally agreed to a 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP.

