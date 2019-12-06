RJD Slams Hyderabad Encounter, Says 'Police Slaying Accused Without Proving Crime'

Slamming the Hyderabad police's encounter killing all four rape accused, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday, questioned the necessity of police when encounters were being done without charging the accused. RJD stated that if the police is not involved in building a watertight case, one must dispose off with them. The Bihar-based party further commented if such is the case, then citizens must be given guns and they can 'deliver justice whenever'.

SHOCKING: Stung Unnao cop gives clean chit to rape accused, says 'nothing abnormal found'

RJD slams encounter

अगर पुलिस का काम अभियुक्तों के खिलाफ watertight case बनाने या foolproof जाँच करने के बजाय बिना आरोप सिद्ध किए गोली ही मारना है तो पुलिस की कोई ज़रूरत ही नहीं है!



सभी नागरिकों को बन्दूक थमा दी जाए, जिसे जो जब जहाँ जिस कांड में अभियुक्त मालूम पड़े, उसे वहीं गोली मार "न्याय" कर दे! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 6, 2019

Cyberabad police reveal encounter details of accused, suspect involvement in other crimes

Police reveal encounter details

Earlier in the day, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's personal belongings from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. He stated that the accused were brought to the site based on the investigation and evidence collected by the police. The police believe that the accused may be involved in other such 'woman-burning' incidents in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The investigation for the same is on.

Unnao: Five men arrested for burning rape survivor, victim in critical condition

What is the Hyderabad rape case?

The 27-year old's burnt body was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. Her body was found 25 km away from the toll plaza. The Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to conduct trial against the four accused - Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu who were housed in Chanchalguda Central Jail under 14-day judicial custody.

Justice Sodhi questions Hyderabad accused encounter, asks 'Was killing them necessary?'