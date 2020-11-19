RJD Spots Bihar Education Minister Singing National Anthem Completely Wrong; Taunts Nitish

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday hit out at Bihar's new Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary and accused him of not knowing India's national anthem. The RJD posted an old video of Choudhary singing Jana Gana Mana during an event, in which he can be singing the national anthem but with incorrect lyrics.

'Does not even know the national anthem'

“Bihar Education Minister Mevalal Chaudhary, accused of several corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem. Do you have any shame left, Nitish Kumar Ji? Where have you sunk your conscience?” the RJD said in a tweet in Hindi.

The main Opposition in the state also attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for appointing Mewalal Choudhary as the Education Minister even though he faces corruption charges and was suspended from the party over the issue, and demanded he be sacked.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Choudhary, former vice-chancellor of an agriculture university and a first-time minister, faces serious charges under the Indian Penal Code including cheating and dishonestly (section 420), and criminal conspiracy (120B).

"Has Chief Minister Nitish Kumar awarded Mewalal Choudhary for corruption and given him the freedom to loot?" he asked in a tweet. Choudhary, 67, was suspended from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in 2017 after an FIR was registered against him over alleged irregularities in appointments during his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour in Bhagalpur district.

The FIR was registered against him in February that year on the basis of a report by the then VC over some anomalies in the appointment of Assistant Professors and junior scientists. BJP which was in the opposition during the Grand Alliance ministry then had strongly raised the issue against Choudhary.

Chaudhary had left the job to contest the 2015 Bihar polls on a JD(U) ticket and was elected from Tarapur Assembly seat in Munger district. He retained his seat in the just-concluded state polls and has been made the Education Minister. The probe has brought to light alleged irregularities in the appointment of 161 Assistant Professors and Junior Scientists in 2012.

(With PTI inputs)