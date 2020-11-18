BJP Worker Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Coochbehar, Party Alleges TMC Role

In a shocking incident, another worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was murdered in West Bengal's Coochbehar on Wednesday during an alleged clash between the members of two community clubs. The incident took place in the Tufanganj area during the immersion of idols of Goddess Kali where BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar (55) was lynched to death after he attempted to pacify the members of the clashing groups.

BJP alleges TMC role

The BJP however has alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was 'systematically targeting' the saffron party workers, holding TMC goons responsible for the incident. "As the TMC has lost its ground in Coochbehar district, it is systematically targeting the BJP workers," local party leader Sourav Das said.

BJP MP Babul Supriyo also lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state saying that the people would soon respond to their 'arrogant government.' "Kalachand Karmakar, the BJP's booth secretary in Coochbehar, was beaten to death by Trinamool goons, but the administration kept a blind eye and took no action. Soon people will respond to this 'arrogant' government."

Trinamool’s ‘murder politics’ continues in West Bengal! In Coochbehar, BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmokar was brutally beaten to death by TMC goons.



Pishi, you cannot expect people of Bengal to support your politics of blood and terror. Enough. Start counting your days! pic.twitter.com/fN2DLybI3J — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 18, 2020

Read: Tejasvi Surya Attacks TMC For Stopping BJP's Nabbana Rally; Says 'Mamata Didi Is Scared'

Read: BJP Turns Eyes To 2024 Lok Sabha Polls; Nadda To Meet New State Heads; Take 100-day Tour

Karmakar who was brutally beaten up was declared dead upon his arrival at the hospital. His wife was also thrashed with bamboo sticks in the clashes. Last week, a BJP worker was found dead in a forested area in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

This comes amid a surge of alleged political killings in the Mamata Banerjee-led state. Over 120 BJP workers have lost their lives under the TMC regime, over the last two years, revealed BJYM President Tejasvi Surya during his Nabbana rally last month.

Senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh, however, has dismissed the allegations of the BJP saying, "The incident took place due to a local dispute. The police is investigating it. The BJP is trying to politicise the matter," he said.

Read: BJP Worker Found Dead In Bengal, Saffron Party Claims 'TMC Goons' Killed Him

Read: BJP Steps Up Ante In Lead Up To WB Polls; JP Nadda & Amit Shah To Visit State Every Month

(With Agency Inputs)