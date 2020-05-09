Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar CM Over Ticket Fare Row With AAP, Says 'we're A Welfare State'

After the AAP accused the Bihar government of not bearing the cost of the Shramik Train carrying migrant labourers from Delhi to Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken the opportunity to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issue. Taking to Twitter, Yadav has asked for the Chief Minister to send the list of passengers so that RJD would pay for the expenses of the migrants who travelled to Bihar.

Aam Admi Party on Friday lambasted Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government accusing it of not fulfilling its obligation to pay the part of travel fare incurred on migrants returning to the state. Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Bihar government and alleged that despite its duty to bear 15 percent of the travel expenses of migrants, the Delhi government is paying for the migrants travel to Bihar for the Friday Train.

"Paying 15 per cent of the fare is the obligation of State government and will be borne by the Delhi government. We are paying for the migrants' fare. I am amazed at the attitude of Bihar government towards its people," said Singh.

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party lashed out at the Nitish Kumar government, a letter issued by Department of Social Welfare, Delhi confirmed that the government of Bihar would reimburse every expense incurred by the authorities in the national capital.

In an official letter addressed to the Principal Secretary at Disaster Management Department of Bihar, the Department of Social Welfare, Delhi had clarified that the Delhi Government would purchase the tickets in advance, bear all additional expenses, and the Bihar Government would reimburse the same.