Robert Vadra Shamelessly Defends Priyanka Gandhi Despite Anger Over Cong MLA's Rape Remark

Reacting to the outrageous statement made by senior Congress MLA from Karnataka, Ramesh Kumar on "enjoying rape", Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, businessman Robert Vadra, called for action against the MLA and said that it is a "very shameful statement". He also further noted that the environment is very unsafe for women and every woman must thus come forward in a collective manner against such activities.

Vadra, further defending Priyanka Gandhi in view of the controversy surrounding women's safety, said that the Congress leader is taking a lot of efforts towards women empowerment and wanted people to focus on it. He also urged people to respect women in every space and corner. "Wherever we go, we should give respect, whether it's a masjid or mandir", he added. His comments come at a time when Congress launched 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' song for UP polls in an attempt to encourage women.

Meanwhile, the remark made by the former Assembly speaker and Congress leader Ramesh Kumar has invoked huge controversy and invited heavy backlash from political parties across the country. Opposition leaders have also targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her statements and promises of empowering women and ensuring their safety.

Nevertheless, Congress has disapproved the statement and condemned the MLA's "unacceptable" behaviour. Breaking its silence on the issue, Congress communications in-charge and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala through his Twitter handle said that the party disapproves of this distasteful comment of Kumar. Further blaming Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Surjewala urged them to refrain from such unacceptable behaviour.

Similarly, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi, justifying the silence of senior party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, said that it is not important for them to comment on every issue.

Image: ANI/PTI