Robert Vadra Backs Rahul Gandhi's 'North-South' Line; 'not To Hurt Anyone; He's Neutral'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'North vs South politics' remark at a rally in Kerala has been backed by Robert Vadra. Robert Vadra came out in support of the under-fire Congress leader and remarked that his brother-in-law's statement was not offensive even though the latter was criticised by several leaders including from his own party for his remarks. Extending his support, Vadra maintained that Rahul Gandhi did not mean to hurt anyone, and is a neutral politician who sees India as one. In addition, he also hit out at the BJP and stated that those who do not speak in the government's favour are being labeled as 'anti-nationals'.

Rahul Gandhi hasn't said anything to hurt anyone. He is neutral & sees India as one. He loves everyone... Govt will call us anti-national for not speaking in their favour: Robert Vadra on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'North-South' remark pic.twitter.com/kzR5bCxtTj — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

'Truly Wrong & Offensive': AAP's Sanjay Singh Condemns Rahul Gandhi's North-South Politics

Rahul Gandhi's North vs South comparison

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader sparked a controversy as he engaged in a shocking comparison of North vs South India. In a bid to woo voters in poll-bound Kerala, he stated that people in the state are 'interested in issues', thereby giving him a platform for 'different type of politics'.

"My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues." "I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

For the first 15 yrs, I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues & not just superficially but going into detail in issues: Rahul Gandhi, in Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/weBG2T1WAf — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Remember Robert Vadra?: Allies In Bengal, Left Rages At 'BJP Agent' Rahul Gandhi In Kerala

Rahul Gandhi's response after criticism

Meanwhile, after facing backlash from several leaders over his 'North vs South' comparison politics, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday replied and hit back at the BJP. Responding to the reactions from his political opponents, Rahul Gandhi stated that he is not 'afraid' of criticism from the ruling BJP. In a video shared by him on Twitter, Gandhi remarks that he always fights the BJP and the RSS, inspite of their constant attacks against him.

"I fight the BJP and I fight the ideology of the RSS every single day. Every step I take and the BJP attacks me." said Rahul Gandhi.

And I’m not afraid. I’ll continue this fight with non-violence.



Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/VqMtV7nDnL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2021

However, his remarks were panned and even top Congress leaders including the likes of Anand Sharma have apparently expressed worry over the damaging effect such manner of politics may have.

READ: AAP Mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'ocean Swim'; Likens To Congress' Drubbing In Gujarat Civic Polls