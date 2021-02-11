Royal Bengal Tiger? 'Cat, Turned Man-eater,' Say BJP Leaders On Mamata Banerjee's Claim

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee compared herself to a Royal Bengal Tiger, saying that she is not a weak person who can be intimidated by the BJP, the saffron party's Dilip Ghosh took a jibe at the CM and said she is not a Royal Bengal Tiger but "her condition ha become like a cat."

'Nobody is afraid of her': Dilip Ghosh

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee is not a Royal Bengal tiger. Her condition has become like a cat. Neither her party members nor the administrative officials are afraid of her." The BJP leader alleged that opposition parties are not given permission to hold meetings in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee's dictatorial mentality does not prevail in a democracy. The opposition parties are not allowed to hold meetings or yatras in Bengal. She (Mamata Benerjee) uses abusive words against the Prime Minister and gives political speeches in government programs," added Ghosh. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said 'the tiger has turned man-eater.'

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders for travelling on raths "as if they are gods", and alleged saffron party's rath yatra is meant to create division in the society on the basis of religion. "Rath yatra is a religious festival. All of us have participated in this festival. We know Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Goddess Subhadra travel in those chariots. But, the BJP leaders are using this rath yatra for their own political purposes to divide the society and pit one against the other. BJP leaders are travelling on raths as if they are gods," she said.

'Owaisi -- BJP stooge from Hyderabad': TMC supremo

Addressing two back-to-back rallies in the minority Muslims dominated Uttar Dinajpur and Malda districts, Banerjee appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of the TMC candidate and not waste their votes by casting them in favour of "stooge of BJP from Hyderabad", in a swipe at Asaduddin Owaisis AIMIM. After an impressive showing in the neighbouring Bihar, AIMIM is preparing to fight assembly elections in Bengal where Muslim voters form a sizeable section of the electorate.

"Some agents of BJP have come to Bengal and are projecting themselves as the messiah of poor and minorities. I want to caution all of you, that don't fall into their trap. They are agents of the BJP," she said.

