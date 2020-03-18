Coronavirus Outbreak: RSP MP Demands Evacuation Of Indian Students Stuck Abroad

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, Revolutionary Socialist Party member NK Premachandran on Wednesday demanded the government to immediately work on the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Italy, Iran, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The RSP MP raised his demand during the zero hour in the Lok Sabha; Premachandran stated that thousands of students have been stranded in the aforementioned countries because of cancellation of flights. "They should be evacuated by sending special flights. Kindly respond. The External Affairs Ministry has to respond," he said.

Congress MP A Chellakumar also reiterated the issue and informed the house about the stranded students facing food and water shortage and demanded evacuation steps be taken on war-footing.

So far, the Indian Government has evacuated Hundreds of Indians -- mostly students -- from Italy and Iran, though many remain stranded amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 3rd COVID-19 death in Maha; Cases rise to over 150

Coronavirus in India

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 152 on Wednesday. The deadly virus has claimed three lives in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country from the novel coronavirus with 42 people testing positive for the infection and one casualty reported in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kerala with 25 cases becomes the second state to report maximum cases of Coronavirus after Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

READ | Coronavirus: 218 Indians from Italy's Milan land in Delhi, to be quarantined for 14 days

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centers.

READ | Odisha Govt seeks travel details of IT workers as State reports first Coronavirus patient

READ | NMRDA shuts all its parks and gardens in Nagpur till March 31 amid Coronavirus threat