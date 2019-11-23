Saamana Left Redfaced Claiming 'Only Uddhav Thackeray!', As Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maha CM

While BJP executed the biggest political masterstroke in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Saturday was left redfaced as the Saamana's headline proclaimed 'Only Uddhav Thackeray!'. The article detailing Friday's hectic parleys between Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP, Saamana states that there was no question as to who will head the new Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government. Touting Uddhav Thackeray gaining unanimous support to lead the next government, Saamana writes that all Congress and NCP leaders expressed their wish for the same.

Saamana left redfaced

Stating that further talks about the common minimum programme and other issues will continue, Saamana boasts a number of senior Congress leaders, NCP leaders along with their allies extending support to the Congress-Sena-NCP alliance. Saamana adds that while the Maharashtra Congress Legislative party was not chosen, all 44 Congress MLAs had extended support to a Shiv Sena-led government. The Sena mouthpiece had previously, on many occasions had taken a jibe at BJP for delaying the govt formation.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Meanwhile, pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.

Shiv Sena MLAs rebel, Pawar distances from Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government. Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Ajit Pawar has betrayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, by taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP, adding that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support.

BJP-Shiv Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state was awaiting a government formation while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.