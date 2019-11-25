Maharashtra: 9 Arrested After Clash Between NCP, BJP Workers In Latur

Nine people were arrested on Sunday after a clash erupted allegedly between the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over celebrations on the formation of government in Maharashtra. According to the police, a case was registered against 17 people, out of which nine have been arrested so far.

Case registered

A case was registered under 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily cause hurt), 452 (house trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). The accused were produced before a court which sent them to police custody for three days.

However, the mother of one person, who was injured in the incident, has alleged that some NCP members burst into their house and started assaulting the family members.

"Around 15 to 20 people forcefully entered our house and started beating us with rods and batons. One person even attacked my son with a sword injuring him grievously," she said.

SC's verdict

In a massive development in the Maharashtra government formation, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, has stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. It has also directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday. The three-judge SC bench comprising of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna has issued a notice to the Central government, Maharashtra government, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to respond to the plea.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)