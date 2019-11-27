Raj Thackeray Likely To Attend Uddhav's Oath Ceremony As He Becomes '1st Thackeray CM'

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony as Maharashtra's CM, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, has personally invite estranged cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray to the ceremony, as per sources. Sources state that the Sena chief has called upon Raj Thackeray as this is the first time a Thackeray is going to become a Chief Minister. Raj Thackeray is likely to attend the oath ceremony. The 'sixth floor' CM office in Mumbai's Mantralay has evaded the Sena which has held power over Mumbai's civic body since 1985.

Uddhav-raj relations

Previously in January, Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and two sons- Aaditya and Tejas had attended the wedding of Raj Thackeray's son - Amit. The two had brothers had a fallout after Uddhav was chosen as the Sena Chief to succeed after Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Raj split from the family's political party to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in 2005. Recently, there have been reports of reconciliation between the two brothers on a personal level when Uddhav supported his cousin when he was probed by the ED.

Uddhav to take oath on November 28

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Sena-NCP) unanimously and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. The post-poll alliance seemed to have reached finality in its talks on a common minimum programme and cabinets after it initially started talks on November 9, when the BJP refused to form a govt. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session.

Fadnavis, Pawar resigns

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs, against Sharad Pawar's wishes - to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. Almost a month after elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56) while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

