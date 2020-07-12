Rajasthan MLAs Join Sachin Pilot In Delhi; Dy CM Plots Show-of-strength As Gehlot Watches

As the Rajasthan political tussle unfolds, sources on Sunday informed that the fissure between Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot has deepened. While Pilot is in Delhi along with his supportive MLAs, sources informed that few independent MLAs who are part of the Congress government have also travelled to Delhi. Moreover, in a setback to the Gehlot government, they may pull back support to be a part of Sachin Pilot camp.

Sources said independent MLAs Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tank and Khushveer Singh who gave support to Congress from outside have also reached Delhi. Earlier, they had been summoned by the state's ACB to allegedly pre-empt any move to topple the government.

Deputy CM Pilot is reportedly planning a show of strength before the party's high command in Delhi, as per sources. On Saturday night, Rajasthan CM Gehlot had called for a late-night meeting in Jaipur. Top ministers of his camp arrived at the Chief Minister's residence. Meanwhile, Pilot met Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel and asserted his position, as per sources. Meanwhile, sources also said that Gehlot is monitoring the situation from his residence and ministers in the Gehlot camp are enquiring about MLAs' locations from their respective bodyguards.

Sachin Pilot in Delhi with 25 MLAs

Amid the ongoing allegations regarding horse-trading possibly leading to a collapse of the Congress government in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Pilot arrived in Delhi on Saturday, sources said. Moreover, around 25 Rajasthan MLAs - allegedly supporters of Pilot - have reached Delhi. Sources add that 25 rooms have been booked in ITC Delhi under the name of a businessman for these Congress MLAs. Congress coalition holds a 48-seat majority over the Opposition - BJP (72), RLP (1) and Independent (1).

Rajasthan SOG files FIR

On Saturday, Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) had registered an FIR against the alleged attempt to topple the Congress-led government in the state. The FIR was registered on the basis of a conversation between two individuals, whose phones were being tapped. Both the primarily accused individuals were arrested and an investigation by the SOG is underway.

Meanwhile, BJP refuted all allegations of horsetrading and in turn, attributed the destabilization in the Rajasthan government to an internal rift amongst Congress leaders. Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while downplaying all allegations made by Gehlot, stated that it is an attempt by the Congress to defame the BJP.

Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading

On Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of offering money to Congress leaders in an attempt to topple the ruling government. 20 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan late Friday night had also alleged the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by "luring" legislators, and that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy". This move comes four months after Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was toppled by Pilot's peer - Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs who resigned from their posts.

The tussle between Congress and BJP began last month in the run-up to Rajya Sabha elections, with the former levelling similar allegations of horsetrading against the latter. However, both the Congress candidates, KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, had won the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP had managed to secure one seat for Rajendra Gehlot in the Rajya Sabha polls. In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state, while BJP has 72 MLAs and RLP has 3 MLAs.

