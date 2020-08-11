Sachin Pilot Returns To Congress Fold, Thanks Gandhi Family For 'addressing Grievances'

Getting back to the Congress fold over a month after a stalemate with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot has thanked party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Taking to Twitter on Monday night, Pilot said that he is 'firm' in his belief and will continue to work for a 'better India'. Amid several allegations of tampering with democratic principles and indulging in horse-trading by the BJP, Pilot said that he will work to 'protect the democratic values' that the Congress party cherishes.

— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 10, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Pilot spoke to media and thanked Priyanka Gandhi for speaking with all MLAs, and added that he was happy that the committee was constituted to resolve all issues. Pilot who was sacked as deputy CM, Congress state chief, added that he was not 'greedy for posts'. Sachin Pilot who had revolted against Congress in Rajasthan and expressed his differenced with Ashok Gehlot returned to the party on Monday after a meeting with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, sources reported that Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided that All India Congress Committee will constitute a three-member committee to address the grievances of Pilot. In a statement on Monday, the Congress party affirmed that Sachin Pilot is committed to working in the interest of the party.

Amid the political tussle in Rajathan, CM Gehlot had alleged that Pilot was involved in horse-trading of MLAs, called him 'useless and ineffective' and hinted that leaders like him who got everything on a platter does not believe in Congress' ideology. However, he softened his stance later and extended an olive branch to PIlot and other rebel MLAs.

When asked about the tiff with CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi had decided to make Ashok Gehlot as CM in 2018. I have never used any disrespectful words and behavior against anyone. I was surprised by some of the statements made against me. There is no place for personal malice in politics. I have never been greedy for any posts".

Rajasthan political & legal crisis

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. While there were speculations that Pilot met ex-Congress and now a BJP leader - Jyotiraditya Scindia, he clarified later that he would not join the BJP. However, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

The MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot are holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, the legislators belonging to the Pilot camp are staying at an undisclosed location. With the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, hectic parlays were on to ensure the stability of the Congress government.

