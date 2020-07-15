Axed Sachin Pilot Camp Minister Vishvendra Singh Warns Congress: 20/20 Over, Test Begins

Vishvendra Singh, who was sacked by the Congress on Tuesday from the Rajasthan Cabinet along with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Ramesh Meena, tweeted saying that he loves the way how from being called ‘Mantri’ to ‘MLA’ was a day’s work. Singh, who was the Tourism Minister in the Gehlot cabinet said that it will actually give him "more room on the drawing board!"

'A Test Match will not begin'

I just love the way how from being called ‘Mantri’ to ‘MLA’ was a day’s work! Actually that gives me more room on the drawing board! A fresh canvas ! — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) July 14, 2020

Singh in another tweet said that Tuesday was a '20-20 match' and a 'Test match' will begin from Wednesday. In what looks like a warning to the Gehlot camp, he said, "Just wait and watch what happens next." The MLA form Deeg-Kumher also thanked his supporters.

आज तो 20-20 था

कल से टेस्ट मैच चालू है

अब आगे देखते जाओ होता है क्या ... ...

आप सभी को मेरी और से धन्यवाद,

राम राम सा — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) July 14, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Singh claimed that Pilot and his supporters have been punished for attempting to draw attention to unfulfilled promises made in the election manifesto two years ago. Singh suggested he was not satisfied with the explanation.

'For what fault was action taken?'

“What anti-party statement did we make? We only wanted to get the (party) high command’s attention to promises in our manifesto as we haven’t been able to deliver them in close to 2 years of being in power. For what fault was action taken?” ANI quoted Vishvendra Singh as saying.

उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री सचिन पायलट जी, मुझे एवं मेरे साथी मंत्री श्री रमेश मीणा जी को मुख्यमंत्री जी ने मंत्रिमंडल से बर्खास्त किया है। जबकि हमने कांग्रेस के खिलाफ एक भी गलत स्टेटमेंट नहीं दिया है।

क्या लोकतंत्र में अपनी मांग रखना या आलाकमान का ध्यानआकर्षण करना भी गुनाह है ? pic.twitter.com/ksqM9eotk2 — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) July 14, 2020

Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, as announced by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. "Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh, and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the Rajasthan PCC Chief," said Surjewala.

Pilot issues first response

Issuing his first response after being sacked, Pilot, in a tweet said, that truth can be disturbed, not defeated. In another tweet, later int he day, Pilot thanked the people who came out in his support. He is likely to address a press briefing at 1 pm on July 15, according to sources.

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

