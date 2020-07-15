MP Congress Takes A Dig At Scindia-Pilot Duo Even As Ruckus Resounds In Rajasthan

Even as Ashok Gehlot's Congress government in Rajasthan is at the brink of collapse, the party's Madhya Pradesh unit has taken a dig at Jyortiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot. Taking to Twitter, making a veiled reference to the leaders, it said that new foxes and new Tigers (a reference to Scindia) are transforming to be Pythons in their hunger for power.

नये नये सियार नये नये टाइगर,

सत्ता की भूख में बन रहे अजगर। — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 15, 2020

This comes after India's grand-old party sacked Pilot from his Cabinet and party post on July 14. Months ago in March, Scindia had resigned from Congress due to tussle with Kamal Nath. He then joined the BJP. While Pilot has still not revealed his plans, all eyes are set at his presser on July 15 at 10 AM.

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot

As Sachin Pilot skipped the second legislative party meeting on July 14, Ashok Gehlot's camp passed a resolution against Pilot and loyalists. Addressing the press, Gehlot said that Pilot is playing in the hands of BJP and accused the saffron party of horse-trading. Thereafter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press briefing announced that party has sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and PCC chief and accused him of conspiring with BJP. Alongside Pilot, Congress also sacked Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena from their cabinet positions. Gobind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as new Rajasthan Congress chief. The party's entire Dausa unit also resigned after Pilot's removal.

However, Congress leaders such as Sanjay Jha (who was later suspended), Jitin Prasada, Priya Dutt and several party functionaries in the Rajasthan unit of the party openly supported Pilot.

Sachin Pilot's response

Issuing first response after being sacked Pilot tweeted, "Truth can be harassed but cannot be defeated". He is likely to address a press briefing at 10 am on July 15, according to sources. In his second tweet on Tuesday after being sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC chief, Pilot thanked the people who came out in his support.

Moments after Congress party in its legislative meeting passed a resolution to remove Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, and concurrent with their subsequent decision to remove him from the Deputy CM's post along with two other loyalist Rajasthan ministers, Pilot's camp has released a statement. In their statement, they said that the Pilot camp is not seeking any posts and positions and is only looking to restore self-respect.

