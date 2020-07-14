Sachin Pilot Camp Issues Statement As Congress Axes Him As Rajasthan Deputy CM; Holds Firm

Moments after Congress party in its legislative meeting passed a resolution to remove Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, and concurrent with their subsequent decision to remove him from the Deputy CM's post along with two other loyalist Rajasthan ministers, Pilot's camp has released a statement.

On Tuesday, as Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced that Sachin Pilot, Vishvender Singh, and Ramesh Meena has been removed from their posts in the Gehlot government, Sachin Pilot's camp said that they are not lured by inducements, and are fighting for their dignity and self-respect.

In their statement, they have said that under the leadership of Pilot, they have made every effort to strengthen the party. They also said that the Pilot camp has worked very hard in the past 6 years to bring Congress to power in Rajasthan 'at a time when it had been reduced to an insignificant number in the state assembly.'

Even as the statement did not take names, the statement undersigned by Vishvender Singh, Ramesh Meena and Deepender Shekhawat said that those responsible for sidelining their leader have to be accountable. "Public humiliation of our leader Mr. Pilot is something that is totally unacceptable to us, and those responsible for meeting out this treatment need to be made accountable," the statement said. Moreover, the statement said that the Pilot camp is not seeking any posts and positions and is only looking to restore self-respect.

Here is the full statement:

We have for years worked with dedication, devotion, and service towards the party. And we are taking a stand to protect our dignity and self-respect at a time when our leader is threatened with notices from the SOG under the charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy. This is unprecedented in Indian democracy and the Congress party, for whom we have toiled with sweat and blood. Under the leadership of Shri Sachin Pilot, we have made every effort in the past 6 years to strengthen the party and bring it to power in Rajasthan at a time when it had been reduced to an insignificant number in the state assembly. Public humiliation of our leader Mr. Pilot is something that is totally unacceptable to us, and those responsible for meeting out this treatment need to be made accountable. We are seeking to restore our self-respect and are not clamoring for any posts and positions contrary to false reports in the media. We have been senior members of the party for many years and have held many positions within the party and government and are not lured by inducements.

SINGED/-

Vishvender singh

Cabinet minister

Ramesh Meena

Cabinet minister

Deepender Shekhawat

Former Speaker

CLP meets fail

In the second CLP meet on Tuesday, Congress party passed a resolution against Sachin Pilot and his loyalists after Pilot skipped the meeting even after an ultimatum. Issuing a press conference, Surjewala claimed that Pilot achieved a lot at a small age due to the goodwill of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, however he is trapped by the attempts of BJP.

In the first CLP meet, the CLP in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The first resolution said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities.

29 calls in two days

This comes even as senior leaders of the party have made as many as 29 calls to Deputy CM and party's state chief Sachin Pilot in the last two days, sources said. Although frantic calls have been made, sources have informed that Pilot has held his grounds. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra has dilled Pilot four times in the last two days, former party president Rahul Gandhi has called him once and KC Venugopal has called him three times. Senior leader Ahmed Patel - whom Pilot met on Saturday night and submitted his grievances has made as many as fifteen calls to him. Moreover, P Chidambaram has also called Pilot six times in an attempt to resolve the ongoing Rajasthan crisis.

