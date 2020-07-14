NCP Says Sachin Pilot 'may Crash' After Ally Shiv Sena Sees 'BJP's Mischief' In Rajasthan

As Sachin Pilot skipped the Congress legislative meet on Tuesday, NCP - which is a Congress ally in the state of Maharashtra - has opined that he has lost his path. As the Rajasthan chaos unfolds, NCP's Majeed Memon has said that Pilot 'might crash' as he has lost his route. He highlighted that Pilot's father Rajesh Pilot was a lifelong Congressman. The choice of words, for someone with Majeed Memon's experience, is likely intentional.

Pilot in Rajasthan seems to have lost his route and may crash. His late father Rajesh was a proud Congreeman till his last breathe. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) July 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' said that BJP is working to destabilize governments of its opponents and encouraging horse-trading in the Congress-ruled state. Commenting on the political misadventure in the "desert" by the BJP, such moves will turn the country's parliamentary democracy into a desert, Sena said.

Earlier on Saturday, Memon had alleged that the BJP's 'toppling game' in Rajasthan was being activated by central leaders. The NCP leader stated that if the states were not won by the saffron party via a mandate then they would try to win them over through a 'skillful toppling game.'

CLP meets fail

In the second CLP meet on Tuesday, Congress party passed a resolution against Sachin Pilot and his loyalists after Pilot skipped the meeting even after an ultimatum. In the first CLP meet, the CLP in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The first resolution said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Congress hasn't managed to tide over claims that Gehlot's numbers from the CLP meeting are dangerously low.

Rajasthan political chaos: Pilot vs Gehlot

The infighting among the Congress in Rajasthan came into the forefront when the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators, and sources said that in touch with the BJP. Sources also said that he has a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and has put out his grievances.

Meanwhile, Gehlot monitored the situation from his residence in Jaipur and gathered all the MLAs who supported him. Breaking his silence on July 13, Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan. Moreover, Pilot met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, setting off alarm bells in the Congress camp. However, after initial reports that Pilot is likely to join BJP, sources from the latter said that the BJP may not involve itself just yet.

While it is still unclear who among Gehlot and Pilot has the majority support from the MLAs, the Bhartiya Tribal Party has issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place, hinting that the political chaos in Rajasthan is a long-drawn battle.

