SAD Chief Dials Rakesh Tikait To Extend Support; Lauds BKU Leader's 'principled Stand'

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday spoke to BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and expressed his party's full support for the stir against the farm laws. This comes after he and his group of supporters defied the Ghaziabad District Magistrate's order to vacate the Ghazipur border on Thursday. Lauding his principled stand against the Centre's alleged oppression, Badal discussed Tikait of how their respective fathers fought unitedly to protect the cause of farmers. Moreover, the Lok Sabha MP assured that his party shall try its best to ensure the victory of the protesting farmers.

So far, various leaders including Congress general Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD supremo Ajit Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has dialled Tikait to extend their solidarity. In fact, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia personally visited the Ghazipur border to take stock of the facilities available for the protesters. Rakesh Tikait is one of the 37 leaders mentioned in an FIR registered by the Delhi Police under Sections 147, 148, 149, 152, 186, 188, 269, 353, 332, 307, 395, 397, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in connection with the violence in the farmers' tractor rally. Until now, the police has registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence while Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 persons including farmer leaders.

Spoke to Rakesh Tikait ji & assured him abt @Akali_Dal_'s unstinted support to #KisanAndolan. Also lauded his principled stand against central oppression. We also reminisced how our fathers fought as one for the farmer cause & resolved to do the utmost to ensure farmers' victory. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 29, 2021

Republic Day violence

On January 26, the farmers' rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. Apart from this, some protesters did not follow the pre-decided routes and instead proceeded towards Central Delhi. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi.

In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While the situation was brought under control by the end of the day, the untoward incidents provoked outrage from scores of people across the country.

