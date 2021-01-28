Ghaziabad DM Orders Farmers At Ghazipur Border To Vacate Site; Warns Of Forceful Eviction

Signalling a distinct change in dealing with the farmers' stir, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate ordered the protesters at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area by Thursday night. This development comes after violence broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Farmers have been participating at a sit-in on the borders of Delhi for over two months seeking the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Ghaziabad DM has warned of the forceful eviction of protesters if they do not comply with his order. The CISF, the RAF and the CRPF are currently deployed at the site. As per sources, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken the decision of ending the agitation of farmers in different districts including the border and the National Capital Region. Sources added that all the District Magistrates and senior police officials have been instructed to take action against those who do not agree to leave the protest site.

Violence during farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs against the protesters. A total of 37 farm leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Kavita Kurnguti, Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav have been named in one of the FIRs.

