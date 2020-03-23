Punjab: SAD Leaders To Donate One Month's Salary For CM Relief Fund To Combat COVID-19

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators on Monday declared that they will donate their one month salary to Chief Minister's relief fund to assist the Punjab government in providing proper treatment and assistance to the Coronavirus patients as well as take preventive steps to contain the spread of the virus.

Releasing a statement, the party stated that the decision was taken after SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal met with the party's legislators and parliamentarians.

"Following a suggestion by the SAD president to lead the relief effort, all party MPs and legislators unanimously agreed to donate one month's salary for this noble cause," the release said.

SAD President Badal also appealed to all party leaders and workers to contribute their might to combat this deadly outbreak. "These are challenging times for humanity. We need to keep ourselves safe, but also come to the rescue of those who are suffering from COVID-19. Let us contribute in this effort to save our fellow brethren in whatever way possible," said Jangveer Singh, media advisor to the SAD president.

READ | Punjab imposes curfew to combat coronavirus

SAD Prez urges SAD district presidents to assist the district administration

Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged SAD district presidents to assist the district administration in this task besides reaching out to doctors and patients in hospitals by providing them masks, ventilators, and medicines or simply by ensuring free 'langar' service to the needy.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to set aside space for quarantine facilities in various 'serais'. Badal also informed about the SGPC initiating 'langar Sewa' to multiple district hospitals. The process was being streamlined and hospitals would also soon be able to approach the gurdwaras in their area for 'langar Sewa' as per their requirement, Badal noted.

Earlier on Sunday, SAD President and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal appealed to all the MPs to release their MPLAD funds needed by hospitals for the purchase of medical equipments to fight against coronavirus.

READ | Corona relief: Dushyant Chautala donates one month salary, requests colleagues to join

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 420 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, seven deaths have been reported until now. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

READ | Punjab CM to initiate legal action against violators: 'Won't let few threaten safety'

READ | Coronavirus: Cops deployed in strength to enforce lockdown in Jammu

(With inputs from ANI)