'Harsimrat Kaur Resigned Out Of Compulsion; SAD Is A Burden To NDA': Punjab Congress Chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday criticised Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal for resigning from the Union cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills passed by the Lok Sabha. Jakhar claimed that Kaur’s resignation from the position of Union Minister was not out of love for farmers but out of compulsion.

The Congress chief went on to say that SAD has lost respect in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as they have no support from farmers. “SAD is nothing but a burden for the BJP, and hence it has decided to dump the ally”, said Jakhar.

“For four months the SAD tried to fool farmers but ended up making a laughing stock of themselves. I think people have seen through it. In the process, they also lost their respect in NDA. Precisely because they have no backing from farmers, Modi ji thought it well to dump them because, without support from farmers, Shiromani Akali Dal is nothing but a burden for them,” Sunil Jakhar told ANI.

Earlier in the day, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal that his party is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers’ welfare and its future course of action and whether to stay in the NDA alliance or not will be decided in a party meeting later.

Harsimrat Kaur resigns

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who tendered her resignation to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said, "I don't want to be part of a government which brought farm sector bills without addressing apprehensions of farmers."

Kaur’s resignation came soon after her husband Sukhbir Singh, strongly opposed the bills in the Lok Sabha, saying they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab. In a four-page resignation letter addressed to the PM, Kaur said, “My decision symbolises my party’s vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of the farmers.”

In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill -- in Lok Sabha, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work put in by successive Punjab governments and farmers to build the agriculture sector.

The party has two MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.

