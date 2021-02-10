SAD's Sukhbir Badal Calls Punjab Election Commissioner 'nikamma'; Demands His Dismissal

Ahead of the Punjab civic body polls, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday slammed Punjab Election Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu asking for his dismissal. Claiming that he was a 'puppet' of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Badal alleged that the state Election Commissioner followed the CM's orders 'blindly.' He also blamed the Congress-led government for treating the upcoming election as government polls.

"Congress is treating upcoming elections as government polls. It’s a government of hooliganism. The Punjab Election Commissioner is Punjab Chief Minister’s puppet. In my opinion, he is a ‘nikamma’ (inefficient) and follows Punjab CM’s orders blindly. He should be dismissed," said Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SAD-Congress on loggerheads

The run-up to the Punjab civic polls has seen repeated clashes and war of words between the ruling Congress and the SAD, with the cadres of both parties on loggerheads both verbally and physically.

Earlier today, clashes erupted between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in which two people were killed while many sustained minor injuries as a car ran over SAD workers during Municipal Corporation election campaign. SAD workers, who were campaigning for the February 14 municipal polls, alleged that the Congress activists ran their vehicles over them when they tried to flee.

Before that SAD accused the Congress of 'murderously attacking' President Sukhbir Singh Badal's convoy who was on his way to file his nomination papers for the Jalalabad Municipal polls in Fazilka district. While Badal escaped unscathed, stone-pelting and manhandling between the workers of the two parties was witnessed including firing from the police. Both parties indulged in a blame-game over the incident with SAD holding 'police-backed Congress goons' responsible for the clashes.

Punjab is looking at elections for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar panchayats on February 14.

