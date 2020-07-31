Sajad Lone Released From Detention; Says 'experience Was Psychologically Draining'

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference President Sajad Lone has been released from his house detention on Thursday, almost a year after he was detained along with several other political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, minutes before the abrogation of Article 370.

Issuing his first response, Sajad Lone took to Twitter to declare that he was now 'a free man', five days short of a year from being detained. He stated that while this time his jail experience this time was 'not harsh', it was 'psychologically draining.' He added that he had 'much to share' about his experience, 'hopefully soon.'

Sajad Lone was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 on August 5, shortly after which he was lodged at the MLA Hostel for six months. The leader was then shifted to his government accommodation at Church Lane on February 5, 2020.

Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) July 31, 2020

Political Detentions in J&K

Former chief ministers of Jammu & Kashmir--Farooq Abdullah, along with his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and other mainstream Kashmiri leaders were placed under detention, citing 'preventive measure' on August 5, prior to the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisational Bill, 2019.

While several minor politicians have been released in a phased manner by the administration, political leaders Ali Mohammed Sagar, Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madani, and Hilal Lone have been charged under the PSA along with Omar Abdullah and Mufti.

While the PSA charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020, Mufti was recently shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar which was declared as a 'Subsidiary Jail'. On May 5, her detention under the PSA was extended by three months.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on June 16, quashed the detention of National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.

