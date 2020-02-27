Akhilesh Yadav Visits SP MP Azam Khan & Family In Jail; Claims 'Khan Framed By Yogi Govt'

After meeting Azam Khan and his family who have been sent to judicial on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh have targetted Khan since they came to power. After visiting the family in Sitapur jail, Yadav claimed that the Rampur MP had been falsely framed by the BJP government and hoped that the courts would provide justice. He added that Khan's wife was unwell and Khan's son - Abdullah had some medical issues in his hand – hoping the jail authorities were providing the family with adequate facilities.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son shifted to Sitapur jail

Akhilesh visits Azam Khan in jail

" Azam Khan has been targeted as soon as the BJP government was formed in UP. Azam Khan was implicated under the conspiracy and we will get justice from the court. Azam's wife is not feeling well and his son has a problem in his hand. I hope according to the jail manual they will get the facilities," said Yadav to reporters in Sitapur.

BIG: SP leader Azam Khan and son Abdullah Khan sent to jail till March 2

Azam Khan and family sent to jail

On Wednesday, Khan and his family surrendered before a Rampur court and were sent to judicial custody till March 2 over Abdullah's allegedly fake birth certificate. The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly also gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017. Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December.

When asked about the number of cases lodged against him, Khan said, "Entire country knows what is happening to me and my family". The Rampur MP, his legislator-wife Tazeen Fatma, and former MLA-son Abdullah Azam were shifted to the district jail in Sitapur from Rampur on Thursday. A Rampur BJP leader, Akash Saxena, had lodged an FIR at Gang police station on January 3, 2019, alleging fraud related to Abdullah Azam's two birth certificates and alleged that Azam Khan's son also had two passports and two PAN cards.

Azam Khan's son Abdullah's two contradicting birth certificates surface as UP Police files chargesheet against him

Abdullah Khan's two passports

In July, Republic TV accessed two contradicting birth certificates submitted by Abdullah Khan for which the UP police filed an FIR against him. One of the birth certificates which he had used during his election nomination process states his birth date as 30 September 1990 and the other states his birth date as 1 January 1993. Meanwhile, his father- Azam Khan has been slapped with 13 cases against him by the Uttar Pradesh from the year 2006-2016, in connection with land grabbing.

Azam Khan's son - Abdullah Khan named in an FIR over discrepancies in age proof documents submitted for passport