Samajwadi Party Slams UP Budget, Dubs It As 'anti-poor, Anti-students & Anti-farmers'

Soon after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Uttar Pradesh's budget for the financial year 2020-21, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Choudhary said that the budget brought out is anti-poor, anti-students, and anti-farmers. Speaking to media persons, the Samajwadi Party leader said, "This budget is anti-poor, anti-students, and anti-farmers. Basically, this is old wine in a new bottle."

Earlier in the day, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had also criticised the budget as he said that the government is betraying all sections (of people), be it youth, farmers or women. Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati said that the budget is nothing but historic 'jumlebaazi' of the BJP and is a result of the BJP's lack of willpower to address issues of public welfare.

Yogi Adityanath dubs budget as 'historic'

The BJP government on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget, which was its fourth under the leadership of Adityanath. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2020-21 "historic" and said it will play a big role in making the state a trillion-dollar economy. The chief minister said though it focused on the overall development of the state, special attention has been paid to the growth of the youth and boost employment.

"The budget will play a major role in achieving the goal of one trillion dollar economy for the state and meet the target of making India a dollar five trillion economy," the CM said, adding that it was a "historic" budget.

"The budget is focused on the development of the youth. Though a number of programmes are already in place for them, the government has started a scheme for every educated unemployed individual. A provision has been made to boost employment in every district." he added. "Our first budget was based on farmers, the second was on industrial development and the third for women empowerment. Today's fourth budget is for the development of youth," the Chief Minister said.

