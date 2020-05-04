BJP's Sambit Patra Clarifies Rahul Gandhi's Claims Over Migrants' Trains; Adds Instruction

BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter's attack on the Central government over who would pay for migrant workers' travel tickets. Taking to Twitter, Patra clarified that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines have clearly stated that "No tickets to be sold at any station."

He further added that while the Railways will pay 85 percent, the state government will pay 15 percent. Sambit Patra further asked Rahul Gandhi to ask all the Congress state governments to follow it.

Rahul Gandhi ji,

I have attached guidelines of MHA which clearly states that “No tickets to be sold at any station”

Railways has subsidised 85% & State govt to pay 15%

The State govt can pay for the tickets(Madhya Pradesh’s BJP govt is paying)

Ask Cong state govts to follow suit https://t.co/Hc9pQzy8kQ pic.twitter.com/2RIAMyQyjs — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 4, 2020

Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits back at Sanjay Raut, tells him to 'worry about Maha and not UP'

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Railway Ministry and the Central government over the ministry's decision to charge for tickets on the special trains for stranded migrant workers amid Coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Twitter, he said, "On one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fares from the trapped labourers in other states, while on the other hand, it is giving Rs 151 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. Just solve this mystery!"

Rahul Gandhi's attack came after the Congress announced that it would pay for the travel of migrants as the Centre wasn't doing so.

Statement Of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi



The Indian National Congress has

taken a decision that every Pradesh

Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard pic.twitter.com/kxruKa0xgI — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2020

Read: Congress to bear train travel cost for migrant workers; Sonia attacks govt & rail ministry

Talked Piyush Goel office. Govt will pay 85% and State Govt 15% . Migrant labour will go free. Ministry will clarify with an official statement — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 4, 2020

Centre arranges Special Trains

The Indian Railways has launched an initiative wherein special trains called as-- Shramik special trains-- will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons amid the lockdown. According to reports, the state authorities and Indian Railways will work in a collaborative effort to minimize contact through special social distancing and running the trains at a set percentage of its capacity.

Railways start 'Shramik Special' Trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down



Trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governmentshttps://t.co/XlDGtrmQXN pic.twitter.com/cFQkkZuZSS — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 1, 2020

Read: UP CM lauds Centre's move to run special trains for stranded migrants amid lockdown

Read: 'Solve this mystery': Rahul Gandhi attacks as Congress says it'll pay migrants' train fare