BJP's Sambit Patra Clarifies Rahul Gandhi's Claims Over Migrants' Trains; Adds Instruction

BJP's Sambit Patra gave a clarification to Congress' Rahul Gandhi after his attack on the government over the question of who will pay for migrants' travel

migrant workers

BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter's attack on the Central government over who would pay for migrant workers' travel tickets. Taking to Twitter, Patra clarified that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines have clearly stated that "No tickets to be sold at any station."

He further added that while the Railways will pay 85 percent, the state government will pay 15 percent. Sambit Patra further asked Rahul Gandhi to ask all the Congress state governments to follow it. 

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Railway Ministry and the Central government over the ministry's decision to charge for tickets on the special trains for stranded migrant workers amid Coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Twitter, he said, "On one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fares from the trapped labourers in other states, while on the other hand, it is giving Rs 151 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. Just solve this mystery!"

Rahul Gandhi's attack came after the Congress announced that it would pay for the travel of migrants as the Centre wasn't doing so.

Centre arranges Special Trains

The Indian Railways has launched an initiative wherein special trains called as-- Shramik special trains-- will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons amid the lockdown. According to reports, the state authorities and Indian Railways will work in a collaborative effort to minimize contact through special social distancing and running the trains at a set percentage of its capacity.

