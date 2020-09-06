Sandalwood Drug Racket: BJP 'disowns' Arrested Actor Ragini Dwivedi, Says 'not A Member'

Amid the ongoing 'Sandalwood' drug bust, BJP Karnataka on Sunday, distanced itself from Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi who has been arrested in connection to the case. The saffron party's state unit issued a statement saying that Dwivedi had 'voluntarily' campaigned for the party in the 2019 by-polls. 'Disowning' Dwivedi, BJP asserted that the actress was neither a BJP member nor had been assigned any electioneering activities. Distancing itself from her, BJP said that it bore no accountability or answerability regarding her activities.

BJP distances from Dwivedi

Ragini Dwivedi (Kannada actress arrested in a drug case) isn't a member of BJP nor BJP gave her responsibility of electioneering. She may have involved in campaign on her own. BJP isn't accountable/answerable to her activities in her personal & professional life: BJP, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/3CXC94jBui — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested

In connection to the drug bust, Dwivedi's Bengaluru residence was raided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The actress too confirmed in a series of tweets on Thursday that she has been summoned, but expressed her inability to depose immediately and has sought time till Monday morning to personally appear before the CCB officials. She was later arrested by the CCB.

Bineesh Kodiyeri named by drug peddler

On Friday, CPI(M) state secretary's son - Kannada actor Bineesh Kodiyeri 's name emerged in the ongoing 'Sandalwood' drug racket after one of the arrested accused - a drug peddler - Mohammed Anoop confessed to knowing Bineesh n his voluntary statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Anoop claimed that Bineesh and another friend helped him financially in opening the 'Hyaat restaurant' in Bengaluru in 2018. Reports state that Bineesh has close ties with Rijesh Raveendran, one of the other accused arrested in the case. Bineesh has accepted knowing Anoop, but denies knowledge of his involvement in drugs. His father has retorted saying, ''Arrest & hang him if found guilty".

What is the Sandalwood drug racket?

The drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. He named two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connection. Meanwhile, Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz connected links of Bineesh Kodeyeri with the Kerala Gold smuggling case- alleging that Bineesh had called Anoop 26 times the day Swapna Suresh - the prime accused - was arrested.

Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. Joint commissioner of police (CCB), Sandeep Patil, stated that a notice has been issued to Lankesh summoning him for questioning. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran have been arrested when NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths.