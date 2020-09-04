Sandalwood Drug Racket: Arrested Drug Peddler Names CPM State Secy's Son Bineesh Kodiyeri

In a massive revelation, CPM's state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son - Kannada actor Bineesh Kodiyeri's name has emerged in the ongoing 'Sandalwood' drug racket on Friday. According to sources, one of the arrested accused - a drug peddler - Mohammed Anoop has named Bineesh in his voluntary statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Anoop claimed that Bineesh and another friend helped him financially in opening the 'Hyaat restaurant' in Bengaluru in 2018. Reports state that Bineesh has close ties with Rijesh Raveendran, one of the other accused arrested in the case. Bineesh has accepted knowing Anoop, but denies knowledge of his involvement in drugs.

Actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence raided

In connection to the same case, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's Bengaluru residence was raided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The actress too confirmed in a series of tweets on Thursday that she has been summoned, but expressed her inability to depose immediately and has sought time till Monday morning to personally appear before the CCB officials. Several actors are allegedly linked in the 'Sandalwood' drug racket.

Sandalwood film industry in drug spotlight; Indrajit Lankesh makes claims on Kannada stars

What is the Sandalwood drug racket?

The drug prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace- naming two actresses wheo were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connection. “There is a link between the drug industry and the Sandalwood. Some actresses consume banned substances at parties and carry them in their vanity sets too,” he said. Reports also connect links of Bineesh Kodeyeri with the Kerala Gold smuggling case- alleging that Bineesh had called Anoop 26 times the day Swapna Suresh - the prime accused- was arrested.

Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. Joint commissioner of police (CCB), Sandeep Patil, stated that a notice has been issued to Lankesh summoning him for questioning. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran have been arrested when NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths.

CCB raids Kannada actress Ragini's residence in Bengaluru to probe drug nexus

Binoy Kodiyeri's rape case

Apart from Bineesh, his brother- Binoy has been charged with rape and cheating after a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her promising marriage and that she has a child from him. While Binoy has denied the allegations, he alleged that the woman had sent a letter to him demanding Rs five crores for cheating her. Last year, a travel ban was imposed on Binoy by a Dubai court in connection with a cheating case filed by the Gulf-based JAAS Tourism, which alleged that he had cheated the company of Rs 13 crore.

