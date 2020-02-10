'Shiv Sena Doesn't Need New Flag': Uddhav Thackeray Derides Cousin Raj On Hindutva Debate

Taking a shot at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for changing the party's flag to saffron, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that Shiv Sena doesn't need to change its flag to prove its Hindutva stance. Addressing a party meeting in south Mumbai's Sahyadri on Sunday, CM Thackeray also asserted that he follows Hindutva of his father Balasaheb which is "very pure".

"I did not change my flag because the whole world knows what is our Hindutva. I don't have to prove my Hindutva because my Hindutva is that of Balasaheb Thackeray's, which is very pure," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Sources in the party said the meeting called by Shiv Sena top brass involved its ministers in the state government and MLAs discussing the developmental work of Maharashtra and farmer welfare. The Congress-NCP-Sena coalition was also discussed. Party leaders reiterated their commitment for the smooth functioning of the government and alliance while also standing by its Hindutva ideology.

Remarks following Raj's Mahamorcha

Uddhav Thackeray's comment came in the wake of a mega rally — 'Mahamorcha' — led by his cousin Raj Thackeray's MNS on Sunday. The rally witnessed thousands of MNS supporters waving its saffron flag marching from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan, while posters declared 'infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters'. It was an anti-immigrant rally where Raj publically endorsed the Citizenship Amendment Act.

MNS reinvents Hindutva commitment

Raj Thackeray-led MNS launched its new party flag, ahead of its day-long Maha Adhiveshan (mega meeting). The new saffron-coloured flag of the party also features Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raj Mudra (royal emblem). Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has also been inducted into the party.

As per the reports, there has been speculation that the BJP will support Raj Thackeray in rebranding his party after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra. Congress and NCP are ideologically polar opposites of Shiv Sena, rooted in centrist and secular social policy.

