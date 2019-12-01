Fmr Maha CM Fadnavis Warns 'like Sea Waves, I’ll Be Back'; NCP Rebuts With 'travel' Quote

Engaging a banter of quotes, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday said that he was like the sea, repeating his promise 'I will be back' in the Maharashtra Assembly. He said that seeing my waters recede, do not build a house on my shores. Comparing his reign as the resurging waves, he promised that he will be back, hinting at the BJP's return to power

Fadnavis says 'I will be back'

Uddhav Thackeray expects 'Intolerance to injustice' from newly elected Speaker Nana Patole

Nawab Malik's rebuttal

In retaliation to Fadnavis's sea wave analogy, NCP's Nawab Malik too quoted a couplet. Stating that the weather during one's journey may not always be happy, he added that the decisions taken by one may not necessarily be right always. Sunday marked the start of the newly formed government's maiden Assembly session.

'Keeping our word is Sena's Hindutva': CM Uddhav

The session was peppered with many big statements like Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that the Sena has not betrayed Hindutva. Defining a new 'Hindutva', he stated that the Sena's Hindutva did not involve 'chanting Jai Shree Ram and then turning away from their words. Reaffirming on his Hindutva he said that the Sena's Hindutva was intact and meant that 'it will keep its word'. Maha Vikas Aghadi Speaker nominee Nana Patole was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, earlier in the day.

Maha Vikas Aghadi wins floor test

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 30 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. Previously, Devendra Fadnavis stepped down as CM after 3 days, when Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Nana Patole elected unopposed as Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly