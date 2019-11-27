'Baaki Hai...': Sanjay Raut Gets Poetic As Shiv Sena Prepares For Maharashtra CM Thackeray

Ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's oath ceremony as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, dedicated a poem talking about the opportunity given to the Shiv Sena. He said that the test awaited the new government as it took flight. Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to take oath as CM on 28 November at 6:40 PM at Shivaji Park.

Sanjay Raut's poem

अभी तो इस बाज की असली उड़ान बाकी है

अभी तो इस परिंदे का इम्तिहान बाकी है

अभी अभी मैंने लांघा है समुंदरों को

अभी तो पूरा आसमान बाकी है — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 27, 2019

Putting an end to the deadlock in Maharashtra, the elected MLAs of the state Assembly were sworn-in on Wednesday, with the Pro tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered the oath to members. After the fall of the BJP-led government, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Sena-NCP) unanimously. He is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers.

Fadnavis, Pawar resigns

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Wednesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

Maha tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress), but have now joined with Sena to form the next government.

