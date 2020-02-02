Sanjay Raut Attacks Centre On Communal Politics In Its Mouth Piece Saamana

Ahead of the Delhi assembly election, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for communal politics saying that the Centre is only focussed on dividing India. Saamana's executive editor, Sanjay Raut in his article mentioned that the army is suffering due to the financial crisis and economic slow down in the country.

The editorial said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech often mentions that the Indian army is capable of defeating and finishing Pakistan in just eight to ten days. But PM forgets the fact that the soldiers at the borders are not provided with sufficient ration. The reason behind this is the economic slowdown of the country. The PM should keep in mind that the Army and the unemployed citizens in our nation have a stomach of their own to fill. We should definitely fight against Pakistan but most importantly we must fight for our daily basic needs. Why always we are stuck on Hindu-Muslim topics? The BJP is campaigning in Delhi at its high but ultimately Kejriwal will win the election."

"Prime Minister is an expert in giving speeches. During his NCC cadet speech, PM Modi gave an ultimatum to the Pakistan army. But his ideology in politics is not moving ahead of Pakistan. There are enemies at China Border as well who are more dangerous than the Pakistan army. China has taken over Nepal and we are still stuck on Pakistan," the editorial read.

PM Modi at the NCC Cadet rally in Delhi said, "Pakistan has already lost three wars. Our armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust."

Delhi election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal as the chief ministerial face. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

