'What Were They Doing?': Sena MP Sanjay Raut Questions Police Inaction At Jamia Shooting

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has questioned the Delhi Police over its perceived inaction while a gunman opened fire at anti-CAA protesters of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Friday, Raut called for strict action on the matter.

"No matter where the firing happens, there needs to be strict action against this. When the shooting happened, what was the police doing? Why does such an atmosphere persist in India and who is creating this?" Sanjay Raut said.

READ | Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Jamia Shooter, Promises Culprit Won't Be Spared

Priyanka Chaturvedi 'deeply saddened'

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday stated that she is "deeply saddened" by the shooting at Jamia earlier in the day. According to her, "violence has become the new normal". She further stated that the constant violence and provoking is not what the country is about.

READ | 'BJP Not India': Kapil Sibal Targets Amit Shah Over Jamia Shooting, Shaheen Bagh Remark

Jamia violence

On Thursday, a gun-toting man identifying himself as Gopal was arrested and charged with 'attempt to murder' by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital.

As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. The case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.

READ | Sanjay Raut Hits Back At BJP, Asks 'Will BJP Take Mehbooba Mufti To Ayodhya?'

Home Minister assures shooter will not be spared

'Taking strict action against the gunman who shot at anti-CAA protestors outside Jamia Millia University in Delhi,' Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Thursday. He spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner on the issue. Shah reaffirmed that the Centre will not tolerate such an incident and that the shooter will not be spared.

READ | 'Pawar' Play? BJP Hints At NCP Chief's Role In Raut & Ahwad's Anti-Indira Gandhi Remarks