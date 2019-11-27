Sanjay Raut: "I Won't Speak To The Media From Tomorrow, My Mission Is Over"

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the BJP and stated that "You have insulted Maharashtra." Raut intensifying his attack on the BJP added, "Even after using "Aghori" tricks, CM of BJP cannot sustain power." Raut hailing the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena Alliance and the decision undertaken to make Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister, "Decision taken by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray is not only for the interest of the state but for the nation." Sanjay Raut also went on to say, "I won't speak to the media from now on, my responsibilities are less, my mission is over, our spacecraft has landed safely in Maharashtra"

Maha deadlock reaches its end

Putting an end to the deadlock in Maharashtra, the elected MLAs of the state Assembly were sworn-in on Wednesday, with the Pro tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered the oath to members. After the fall of the BJP-led government, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Sena-NCP) unanimously. He is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers.

Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis resign

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Wednesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

Maha tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress), but have now joined with Sena to form the next government.

