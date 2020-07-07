Sanjay Raut's Saamana-style Sharad Pawar Interview To Pitch NCP Boss For President Post?

Amid reports of internal rift in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday interviewed NCP chief Sharad Pawar for the former's party's mouthpiece 'Saamana'. Taking to Twitter, Raut, who is the executive editor of the daily, said that he conducted a "marathon interview" with Pawar.

The interview happened in 'Saamana' style

According to Raut, the NCP leader openly expressed his views on events from China to Maharashtra. Raut stated that the "strong" interview was done in 'Saamana' style and it will be published and aired soon.

आज मैंने 'सामना' के लिए वरिष्ठ नेता शरद पवार जी @PawarSpeaks का marathon interview लिया। चीन से लेकर महाराष्ट्र तक की घटनाओं पर उन्होंने खुलकर अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। interview सामना स्टाइल में जोरदार ढंग से हुआ। जो जल्द ही प्रसारित और प्रकाशित होगा। pic.twitter.com/0r4WUi5tDC — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 6, 2020

Sena plans to pitch Pawar for President?

Sources say that the interview may be part of a strategy by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to pitch Sharad Pawar's name for the post of President in 2022, over which there has been some amount of speculation in recent times. In January, Raut had said that Pawar's name should be considered by all political parties for the 2022 presidential election.

Raut also claimed that by 2022, there will be enough numbers "on our side" to decide the Presidential candidate. Pawar has played a key role in bringing together the Congress and the Shiv Sena to form a government in alliance with his party in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena may perhaps be more serious about Sharad Pawar becoming President than it had been in the previous Presidential race, where it pitched RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat as a dare to its then ally BJP.

'Enough numbers on our side'

Raut said, "Sharad Pawar is a senior leader of the country. I think his name should be considered by all political parties for the post of President, the election for which will be held in 2022."

Asked about the opinion of other political parties on fielding the former Union Minister and four-time state Chief Minister, Raut said he has "merely proposed" NCP leader's name. "I think other political parties can also propose other senior candidates for the post of President. By 2022, there will be enough numbers on our side to decide the presidential candidate," said the Rajya Sabha member.

Rift in MVA

The latest incident of the rift emerged when NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday called on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a day after the state government revoked the home department's order to transfer 10 DCPs of Mumbai Police.

The hour-long meeting took place at Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra. According to sources, the meeting was called in view of reports alleging lack of coordination among ruling Shiv Sena and NCP, which holds Home department.

"It was discussed during the meeting to ensure proper coordination on important decisions so that the allies are not seen as being on different pages," they said. The government on Sunday revoked Home department's order to transfer 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of the Mumbai Police.

(With PTI inputs)