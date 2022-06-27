Sanjay Raut Says Eknath Shinde 'can Go With MNS' After Rebel MLA Dials Raj Thackeray

As the political drama in Maharashtra continues to unfold, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Monday, said that Eknath Shinde can support the MNS to gain the Chief Minister's position. This came after the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shide spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray about the political situation in the state.

After Raj Thackeray was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on June 25 following a hip replacement surgery, Shinde as per sources, called the MNS leader twice, once when he was in the hospital and second when he reached home. The Thane strongman not only inquired about the MNS chief's health but also discussed the ongoing political situation, sources revealed.

Commenting on the development in a briefing, Sanjay Raut said, "He (Eknath Shinde) can go with MNS. If with MNS, he can get the CM post, he can go to them".

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that on May 20, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked Eknath Shinde to become CM if he wanted to, but at that time he did 'drama' and now, just a month later, he rebelled.

After Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati, Maharashtra witnessed a political war. Shinde claimed of having the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. This means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state Assembly.

Eknath Shinde moves SC against disqualification notice

On Sunday, June 26, Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice. On Monday, a vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea.

The rebel group led by Shinde is demanding that Shiv Sena should withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP, but Sena supremo and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has refused to give in and the party has now asked the dissidents to quit and contest polls again.

Earlier on June 23, Shiv Sena rebels declared Eknath Shinde as their group leader and pledged support and vested absolute powers on him to take any decision on their behalf. Shinde addressed a meeting held in a five-star hotel in Guwahati and conveyed a message of political one-upmanship against Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena.

(Image: ANI/PTI/@EknathShinde/Twitter)