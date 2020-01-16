The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Respect Indira Ji, Defend Her Even When Cong Won't,' Says Raut Making Don 'social Worker'

Politics

After courting controversy over statement of 'Indira Gandhi meeting underworld don Karim Lala', Sanjay Raut in his defence called Karim Lala a social worker

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjay

After courting controversy over his statement of 'Indira Gandhi meeting underworld don Karim Lala', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his defence has now changed the image of Karim Lala from an underworld don of yesteryears to a leader who worked for the welfare of Pathans. He said that not just Indira Gandhi but several politicians used to meet Karim Lala. 

READ | Sanjay Vs Sanjay: Furious Nirupam Hammers Raut For Saying Indira Gandhi Met Gangsters

"Karim Lala was a leader of an organization called Pakhtun-e-Hind which worked for the welfare of Pathans in India. He had come from Afghanistan and he was associated with Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan. He used to meet then Prime Minister Indira Ji and several other politicians. His home was filled with photographs of him with several politicians."

After angering the Congress with his comparison, Raut said, "If someone misinterprets my statement or puts it in a misleading way then it is their political compulsion. I have always respected Indira Ji, Pandit Ji, Rajiv Ji and all our leaders. Congress leaders should especially know that whenever people used to comment or even till date if anybody comments on Indira Ji, I have always stood for her when Congress has stayed quiet". 

The Shiv Sena MP has also taken to Twitter to defend his statement.

READ | Satara Shut Down, Sanjay Raut's Name Emblazoned On Donkey For Questioning Shivaji Heir

READ | 'Did BJP Apologise To Maharashtra For Udayan Raje's Defeat?': Sanjay Raut

In another tweet, he lauded the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who imposed emergency, calling her the iron lady.

WATCH | Sanjay Raut Confronted On Cong Neta's 'Keep Uddhav Happy Or He'll Resign' Warning

Raut's statement

In an interview with a local Marathi news agency on Wednesday, Raut claimed that Indira Gandhi met with underworld don Karim Lala. Talking about the past influence of the underworld over Mumbai, he claimed that the underworld decided who will be the city's commissioner and in the state secretariat. Moreover, he claimed that the entire secretariat would meet don Haji Mastan when he was in town.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NGO PARI WRITES TO SMRITI IRANI
MNS' SARCASTIC JIBE ON SANJAY RAUT
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
LOVE AAJ KAL FIRST LOOK
AAP TAKES A DIG AT BJP-LED UP GOVT