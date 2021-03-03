Sasikala Quits Politics Amid AIADMK-BJP Seat Sharing Talks: 'Will Pray For Amma's Rule'

In a shocking twist in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, ex-AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala quit politics on Wednesday. Issuing a statement, Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Thanking the cadres for the love they showered on her, she announced that she will quit politics and will always pray to Amma and God to keep her golden rule alive. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to got to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

Sasikala quits politics

"Volunteers should work wisely to prevent the DMK, which our Amma has shown us as our common enemy, from coming to power, and to stay in power in Tamil Nadu. I continue to remain Amma's sister post her death, as I was when she was alive. I have never aspired for a position, title, or power. I am always thankful for the love of the volunteers and the people of Tamil Nadu. Quitting politics, I will continue to pray to Amma and God that Amma's golden rule be formed ," read Sasikala's letter.

This development comes hours after Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar asserted that no one can pressurise his party to include AMMK in the AIADMK-led alliance. Making it clear that BJP doesn't interfere in the internal matters of AIADMK, he ruled out a possibility of reconciliation with Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Claiming that the merger was not discussed when AIADMK leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added that the seat-sharing talks were for upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. As part of the AIADMK-led alliance, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will contest 23 seats, while BJP -which has reportedly demanded 40 seats - will get only 25 seats from AIADMK.

Sasikala's arrival in Chennai

On February 8, Sasikala, who travelled to Chennai's T Nagar from Bengaluru received a rousing welcome at Athipalli in Krishnagiri district where she was greeted by a large gathering of people who waved AMMK and AIADMK flags. Throughout the journey from Karnataka, her supporters broke into celebrations and showered flower petals on her convoy. Addressing her supporters, she announced that she would enter full-fledged politics soon. Immediately, AIADMK expelled 7 members for allegedly providing cars to the expelled leader as she travelled from Bengaluru to Chennai.

Speaking on the closure of Jayalithaa's memorial in Chennai, she said, "The people of Tamil Nadu know very well what all this means". Maintaining that the party workers are eagerly awaiting her, she said that she was indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu. While refusing to categorically answer whether she would regain control of AIADMK or visit the party headquarters, she expressed hope that everyone would work together to defeat the "common enemy"- presumably a reference to DMK.

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison on January 27, after completing her 4-year jail stint and she returned to Chennai.

