TN Polls: AIADMK Rules Out Tie-up With Sasikala's Party; Dubs AMMK As 'pack Of Jackals'

Amid BJP's push for the inclusion of AMMK in the AIADMK-led alliance, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday asserted that no one can pressurise his party. Making it clear that BJP doesn't interfere in the internal matters of AIADMK, he ruled out a possibility of reconciliation with Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Claiming that the merger was not discussed when AIADMK leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added that the seat-sharing talks for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

As part of the AIADMK-led alliance, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will contest 23 seats. Earlier in the day, BJP's TN in-charge CT Ravi told Republic TV that the saffron party tried to bridge the gap between AIADMK and AMMK in the larger interest of the state. At the same time, he opined that the AIADMK leadership is capable of taking a call on the aunt-nephew duo as they know their strengths and weaknesses. Moreover, he exuded confidence in the ruling alliance getting re-elected.

TN Minister D Jayakumar remarked, "No one can pressurise us, BJP doesn't involve in the internal matters of our party. As CM told earlier, there is no possibility of the merger at all. 100%, this is our firm stand. The merger was not discussed as the media is speculating while our leaders meet with Home Minister Amit Shah. AMMK is a pack of jackals and ADMK is the pride of lions. The seat-sharing talks are happening in smoothly, will reach the decision soon."

Tamil Nadu's political scenario

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. However, Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante VK Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017.

While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked E Palaniswami as Panneerselvam's replacement. On August 21, 2017, AIADMK factions led by the CM and Panneerselvam merged and paved way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. Thereafter, her nephew TTV Dhinakaran formed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

In the upcoming Assembly election, DMK is perceived as the principal challenger to AIADMK as it swept 38 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the poll fray. The polling for the Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.

