Tamil Nadu Minister Slams Sasikala For Using AIADMK Flag & Car Resembling Jayalalithaa's

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar slammed VK Sasikala for using the AIADMK party flag on her car while she was discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after being released from prison two days earlier. Sasikala, who was discharged from the hospital where she was being treated for COVID-19, was picked up in a car that is said to have been used by former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa and was seen bearing the AIADMK party flag in the front. AIADMK neta D Jayakumar questioned how Sasikala could use the party's flag when she was not even a primary member of the outfit.

READ | J Jayalalithaa & MGR Temple In Madurai To Be Inaugurated By CM, Dy CM Today

It is pertinent to point out that Sasikala was expelled from the party soon after her conviction in the disproportionate assets case following which her return to the party-fold has also been ruled out on numerous occasions. Two AIADMK functionaries were expelled from the party recently for welcoming back Sasikala from prison, indicating the ruling government's no-compromise attitude towards the former Jaya aide. Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu is yet to be charted out and is likely to be decided by her family, as per inputs. Meanwhile, the expelled AIADMK leader is set to stay in Bengaluru after being discharged from the hospital.

READ | AIADMK Cadre Terminated For Welcoming Expelled VK Sasikala Back After Her Prison Release

Sasikala and the Disproportionate Assets case

Sasikala was lodged in jail since February 2017 when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment. Sasikala, who took over the reins of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was later removed from the party by then-Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp. Her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran are also serving a four-year jail term in the case.

READ | AIADMK Will Be Retrieved Under The Leadership Of Sasikala: AMMK Mouthpiece

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have kickstarted their campaigns in full swing. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP will continue its alliance with AIADMK and was briefly courting the idea of engaging in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery (which he is swiftly recovering from, according to his daughter's tweet who updated fans on the actor-politician's health). Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year caused a massive stir backed out due to health reasons after citing 'divine intervention'.

READ | Jayalalithaa-aide Sasikala Discharged From Bengaluru Hospital; AIADMK Flag Spotted On Car