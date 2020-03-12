'Say No To Panic, Say Yes To Precautions': PM Modi Tweets Guidelines On Coronavirus

Amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in the country, PM Modi tweeted to reassure the people that there was no need to 'panic' and that the government was 'fully vigilant.' As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has hit 73. Out of the total of 73 cases, 56 are Indian nationals and the rest are foreigners. In a series of guidelines, PM Modi discussed the 'preemptive' measures that the people should focus on to help 'break the chain' of spread.

The Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus .



Across ministries & states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all.



These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of Visas to augmenting healthcare capacities. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020

Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions.



No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel.



We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020

All visas suspended

In a move to contain the rapid spread of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare yesterday issued an advisory stating that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020. This move will come into effect from 1200 GMT March 13, 2020, at the port of departure.

Coronavirus declared as a pandemic

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic after the deadly virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of over 4,000 people worldwide. Taking to Twitter, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom finally declared the disease as a global pandemic, calling all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate.

